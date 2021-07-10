$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $97.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,427. The company has a market cap of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

