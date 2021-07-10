250,000 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,153. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.