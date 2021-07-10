27,290 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,606. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18.

