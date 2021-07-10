28,100 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 1,745,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $786.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.