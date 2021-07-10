29,664 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 759,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

VICI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.