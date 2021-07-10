$3.17 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $223.99. 960,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.