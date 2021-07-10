$301.06 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $301.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $342.54 million. Exelixis posted sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

