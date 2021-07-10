394,000 Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Bought by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 394,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000. Vincerx Pharma comprises 2.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.28. 176,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

