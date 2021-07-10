39,696 Shares in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLUW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,186,000.

BLUW remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Friday. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

