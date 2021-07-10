39,791 Shares in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

