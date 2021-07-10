$430.30 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $430.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $72.68. 895,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,018. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

