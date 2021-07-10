$445.55 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $445.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.90 million and the highest is $452.20 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $546.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 515,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.