$50.69 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $50.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $34.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $182.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.71 million to $182.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $213.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.04 million to $215.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,396,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,154 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

