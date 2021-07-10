$54.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce $54.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

TTCF opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.03.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

