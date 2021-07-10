5,567 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $25,686,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 112.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 427.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.