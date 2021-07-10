$59.96 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post $59.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $175.10 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

