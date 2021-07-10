60,200 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.