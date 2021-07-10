$623.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $623.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.30 million and the highest is $626.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $560.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.04. 131,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

