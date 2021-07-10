6,312 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.49 on Friday, hitting $2,510.37. 931,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,386.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

