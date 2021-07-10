$67.96 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $67.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.93 million to $69.99 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $29.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $276.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $289.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.69 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $335.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

SB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,025. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

