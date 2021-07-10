$7.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.14. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $3.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

TPL stock traded up $49.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,509.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,859. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,561.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $455,644 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.