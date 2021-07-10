$8.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce $8.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.84 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $48.62 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

