$86.85 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $86.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.97 million. Euronav posted sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $510.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $543.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.28 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $889.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EURN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 380,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 253,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 107,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

