9,100 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $3,949,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of JACK opened at $109.25 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

