$996.87 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $996.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $962.00 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $490.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 1,023,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,074. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 257,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

