AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

