Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ACN stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.87. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.13.
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
