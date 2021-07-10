Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.87. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.13.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

