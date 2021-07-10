Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.07

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.07 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.32). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 73,742 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.00 million and a P/E ratio of 882.50.

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of Accsys Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total value of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

