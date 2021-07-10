Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 17,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,188,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

ACRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $916.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

