ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ACM Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ACM Research by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

