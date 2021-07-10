Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

