AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ATY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $26.17.
AcuityAds Company Profile
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.