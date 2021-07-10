AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ATY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

