Acuta Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,226 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,360. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

