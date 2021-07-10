Acuta Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.59. 801,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

