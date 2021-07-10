Acuta Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,320 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 165,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,366. The firm has a market cap of $804.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

