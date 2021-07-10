AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

Several brokerages have commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 190,907 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $4,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

