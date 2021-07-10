AdEx Network (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $41.34 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and $8.46 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00859916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,639,243 coins and its circulating supply is 123,196,766 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

