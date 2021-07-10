Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell Sells 128,716 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,942,626.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

