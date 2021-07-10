Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99,838 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries comprises about 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $76,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

AEIS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 214,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

