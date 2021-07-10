Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 366,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,751. The company has a market cap of $740.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.