Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. Analysts forecast that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

