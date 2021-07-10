Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,480,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,560,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

