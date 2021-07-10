Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

AMG stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.45. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.