Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$76.52. 430,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 over the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

