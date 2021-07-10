AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AIB Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

