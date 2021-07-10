Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $845.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $849.17 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $794.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

