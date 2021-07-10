Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.91. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 1,010,557 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.49.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.40%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.