Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,853.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.29 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

