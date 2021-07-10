Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Alexco Resource by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 571,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

