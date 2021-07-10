Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.30.

BABA stock opened at $205.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

